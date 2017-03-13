Tuesday Nor'easter Already Impacting Travel Plans

Tuesday's nor'easter is expected to dump anywhere between 8 inches to 2 feet of snow on Connecticut and other areas of the northeast, and it could make a mess for anyone looking to travel this week.

Some flights scheduled to arrive at Bradley International Airport Tuesday have already been canceled, according to Flight Aware. Anyone looking to fly out should check with their airline before heading to the airport.

Megabus said it was canceling service routes in the northeast and that the company would reah out to affected customers directly.

Greyhound has canceled service in parts of the Northeast.

Starting Monday:

Washington, DC @ 10:30 PM

Baltimore, MD @ 10:30 PM

Starting Tuesday:

Philadelphia, PA @ 12:01 AM

Atlantic City, NJ @ 12:01 AM

New York, NY @ 3:00 AM

Boston, MA @ 3:00 AM

Bangor, ME @ 3:00 AM

Montreal, PQ @ 3:00 AM

Tickets can be refunded or rebooked at any station when service resumes. Visit their website for more details.

Peter Pan Bus Lines also canceled service across much of the northeast ahead of a snowstorm that could dump between anywhere from 8 inches to two feet of snow on Connecticut.

The cancellations are primarily on routes that travel through New York, Connecticut and western Massachusetts.

The following routes have all been canceled:

Boston-New York

New York-Boston

Springfield-New York via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport

New York-Springfield via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport,

Hartford-New York via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport

New York-Hartford via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport

Albany-Springfield via Albany, Troy, Williamstown, North Adams, Charlemont, Shelburne Falls, Greenfield, Deerfield & Northampton

New York-White River JCT via Bellow Falls, Keene, Brattleboro, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Hartford

Providence-New York

New York-Providence

Providence-Springfield-Albany via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield

Albany-Springfield-Providence via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield

Williamstown-New York via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury

New York-Williamstown via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury

New York-Philadelphia (including Newark, Camden, Mt. Laurel)

Philadelphia-New York (including Newark, Camden, Mt. Laurel)

New York-Washington DC

Washington DC-New York

New York-Wilmington/Baltimore/Silver Spring/Washington DC

Washington DC/Silver Spring/Baltimore/Wilmington-New York

The company said that e-tickets for canceled services will be valid within three days of when service resumes. Customers can call Peter Pan at 800-343-9999 to have tickets reissued with a new itinerary for no additional cost. For more information, visit the Peter Pan website here.