Tuesday Nor'easter Already Impacting Travel Plans

Tuesday's nor'easter is expected to dump anywhere between 8 inches to 2 feet of snow on Connecticut and other areas of the northeast, and it could make a mess for anyone looking to travel this week.
Some flights scheduled to arrive at Bradley International Airport Tuesday have already been canceled, according to Flight Aware. Anyone looking to fly out should check with their airline before heading to the airport.
Megabus said it was canceling service routes in the northeast and that the company would reah out to affected customers directly.
Greyhound has canceled service in parts of the Northeast.
Starting Monday:
- Washington, DC @ 10:30 PM
- Baltimore, MD @ 10:30 PM
Starting Tuesday:
- Philadelphia, PA @ 12:01 AM
- Atlantic City, NJ @ 12:01 AM
- New York, NY @ 3:00 AM
- Boston, MA @ 3:00 AM
- Bangor, ME @ 3:00 AM
- Montreal, PQ @ 3:00 AM
Tickets can be refunded or rebooked at any station when service resumes. Visit their website for more details.
Peter Pan Bus Lines also canceled service across much of the northeast ahead of a snowstorm that could dump between anywhere from 8 inches to two feet of snow on Connecticut.
The cancellations are primarily on routes that travel through New York, Connecticut and western Massachusetts.
The following routes have all been canceled:
- Boston-New York
- New York-Boston
- Springfield-New York via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
- New York-Springfield via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport,
- Hartford-New York via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
- New York-Hartford via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
- Albany-Springfield via Albany, Troy, Williamstown, North Adams, Charlemont, Shelburne Falls, Greenfield, Deerfield & Northampton
- New York-White River JCT via Bellow Falls, Keene, Brattleboro, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Hartford
- Providence-New York
- New York-Providence
- Providence-Springfield-Albany via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield
- Albany-Springfield-Providence via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield
- Williamstown-New York via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury
- New York-Williamstown via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury
- New York-Philadelphia (including Newark, Camden, Mt. Laurel)
- Philadelphia-New York (including Newark, Camden, Mt. Laurel)
- New York-Washington DC
- Washington DC-New York
- New York-Wilmington/Baltimore/Silver Spring/Washington DC
- Washington DC/Silver Spring/Baltimore/Wilmington-New York
The company said that e-tickets for canceled services will be valid within three days of when service resumes. Customers can call Peter Pan at 800-343-9999 to have tickets reissued with a new itinerary for no additional cost. For more information, visit the Peter Pan website here.