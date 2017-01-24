UConn and Barnes & Noble Plan to Open Bookstore in Downtown Hartford

UConn and Barnes & Noble plan to open a bookstore in downtown Hartford that students, as well as city residents and visitors to the city can use.

The UConn Board of Trustees will be voting on the agreement for an 11,150-square-foot store on the ground floor of the Front Street Lofts building, across from the main entrance to UConn’s new campus.

A news release says the bookstore is expected to open in early August and have in a Starbucks franchise.

See more about the plans here.