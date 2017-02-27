An unattended tractor-trailer got into a crash after rolling away from the service plaza on Interstate 95 in Darien on Monday afternoon, according to state police.

State police said the truck was parked in a truck parking area and rolled away after the driver got out of the vehicle to go into the building.

The incident happened on I-95 South, between exits 9 and 10, and the truck went through a guardrail and hit a car before stopping at the jersey barrier, according to state police

The driver of a box truck also got into a crash while trying to avoid the tractor-trailer. It hit a van, according to police.