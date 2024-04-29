Bloomfield

3 people steal 2 cash registers from Bloomfield gas station: police

By Cailyn Blonstein

Multiple people reportedly walked into a gas station in Bloomfield early Monday morning and stole the cash registers before fleeing the area.

Officers responded to the Shell gas station on Blue Hills Avenue around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a larceny.

Authorities said three people wearing masks and gloves entered the store.

They immediately walked behind the counter and stole the store's two cash registers, police added.

No weapons were shown and no verbal threats were made.

As the three people left, investigators said one of them took the clerk's iPhone and smashed it on the floor.

The three people reportedly left in two separate vehicles. Both were last seen heading southbound on Blue Hills Avenue.

The clerk could not provide any descriptions of the three people believed to be involved in the incident or the vehicles they left in.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Two gas stations in Farmington were burglarized overnight. Both businesses were closed at the time.

In East Granby, there were robberies at two other gas stations early Monday morning.

There's no word on if the robberies and burglaries are connected.

