Someone tampered with the American flag flying in the courtyard of town hall in Mansfield over the weekend and turned it upside down, according to town officials.

It’s not clear who flipped over the flag is in the veteran's courtyard at the Beck Municipal Building on Sunday.

Since town hall is closed on weekends, residents reported the problem to community center staff, who immediately fixed the flag, a statement from town officials says.

Photos of the upside down flag started surfacing on social media before town officials were made aware of what happened and, while the issue has been rectified, they said they are still responding to people who are concerned about it.

“The Town of Mansfield takes great pride in flying the U.S. flag in accordance with state and federal protocols, and condemns this disrespect to one of our national emblems. We appreciate that this issue was brought to our attention and quickly corrected by our staff,” the statement says.