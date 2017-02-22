Voters Trust Media, Courts More Than President: Polls

As the president continues to attack the media, FactCheck.org and a Quinnipiac University poll shows where the peoples' trust lies.

“People - I mean, you have a lower approval rating than Congress. I think that's right. I don't know," President Donald Trump said at a news conference after he was questioned by reporters.

But, FactCheck.org's Rob Farley said this isn't right.

Farley notes that recent polls show trust ratings for the media are extremely low,"…the lowest they've been since Gallup starting keeping them in 1972, it's at 32 percent. However, this figure is higher than the approval ratings for Congress, which most recently were at 19 percent."

The president would have been correct to say that trust in the media is lower than approval of himself; the most recent Gallup poll show's Trump's approval rating at 41 percent, according to FactCheck.org.

On Wednesday, Quinnipiac University also reported Trump's worst net score since he took office in January: a negative 38-55 percent job approval rating.

"This is a terrible survey one month in," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. "He gets slammed on honesty, empathy, level-headedness and the ability to unite. And two of his strong points, leadership and intelligence, are sinking to new lows."

A total of 38 percent of voters think they can trust Trump to do what is right, "almost all of the time" or "most of the time," and 61 percent think they can trust Trump to do what is right "some of the time" or "hardly ever," the Quinnipiac poll revealed.

According to the university report, 50-45 percent of voters disapprove on the way the media covers Trump, while 61-35 percent disapprove of the way Trump talks about the media.

However, 90 percent of American voters say itis "very important" or "somewhat important" "that the news media hold public officials accountable." Plus, voters trust the media more than Trump 52 - 37 percent "to tell you the truth about important issues."