Waterbury police have released video of a dark colored SUV that may have been involved in a deadly hit and run Tuesday night. (Published 2 hours ago)

A loving and caring mother. Those are the words Jeffrey Haynes used to describe his ex-wife, Maria Haynes after the Waterbury mother was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night.

Jeffrey says just hours before the crash, Maria came by to see their two young daughters.

"They were torn apart to know what they saw of her that day was the last they would ever see of their mother," said Jeffrey. "The girls are resilient and tough. They learned that from their mom because no matter what she was going through, she always kept her head up."

Jeffrey says Maria had two other children from a previous marriage.

David Watson says he and Maria were at the Hill Street Mini Mart that night when she decided to head home. She told him she'd see him soon.

On Friday, Waterbury police released surveillance video showing a dark-colored SUV driving on Hill Street just moments after.

"We are definitely asking for the public's assistance on this, anything that anybody may have seen," said Deputy Chief Fred Spagnolo.

Police believe the vehicle involved is heavily damaged. Investigators say the vehicle should have damage to the passenger front headlight/grill area, hood, and possibly windshield.

Jeffrey says he doesn't know how the person responsible can sleep at night.

"Somebody has to know, and I hope and pray they have the courage to come forward," said Jeffrey.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Saturday at 7 p.m. at 290 Hill Street.