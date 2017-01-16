West Haven High School to Show Opioid Addiction Documentary

In this file photo, drugs are prepared to shoot intravenously by a user addicted to heroin on February 6, 2014 in St. Johnsbury Vermont.

West Haven High School is joining a list of other schools across the state showing a raw, graphic and honest look at opioid addiction.

On Tuesday, after a math midterm, students will be watching "Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict."

The documentary, released by the FBI and DEA, is meant to educate young adults about the dangers of addiction and the reality of a drug dependent life.

“We wanted to keep them in school and make sure they understood that this is a vitally important message,” said Principal Pamela Gardner.

Opiate addiction is a problem consuming the country, yet one the FBI feels many are turning a cold shoulder too.

“Everyone feels it’s not me. It won’t happen to me. It doesn't affect me and its someone else’s issues, until in comes home,” said FBI Community Outreach Specialist Charles Grady.

According to Grady, Connecticut is the “thick of it.” He said the state averages anywhere from 40 to 45 deaths per month in the state as a result of opioid use.

The pain those families feel, the pain the movie presents and one Gardner hopes students will remember when faced with hard decisions.

“I really hope that kids see what it does to their body, see what it does to those around them and will really think twice about this and really think twice about helping others,” Gardner said.

The FBI hopes this movie will make its way into more and more communities. They said progress is only possible with support from local law enforcement, local high schools and most importantly students and parents.

“If we can get them talking at the dinner table about seeing the film and what affect it has on their lives moving forward then we have succeeded,” Grady said.

Parents and community members are being encouraged to attend the screenings at West Haven High School. "Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict" will air in the school’s auditorium at 9:55am, from Jan. 17 until the 20th.