Police are asking people to stay away from Johnson Street near May Street in Naugatuck after winds brought trees down.

Power is out for more than 200 Eversource customers in Naugatuck and police said the scene should be clear in the next couple of hours.

NBC Connecticut meteorologist Bob Maxon said winds guts in the area were 25- to 30-miles per hour in the area this morning.

Here’s the full Facebook post.