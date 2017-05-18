Windsor Man Says Fence Started Sagging After Months

Alan Reed contacted NBC Connecticut Responds after a Windsor-based fence company, Hartford Wire Works, suddenly closed its doors for good after almost 150 years in business.

Reed installed a fence June 2016 from Hartford Wire Works because, at a $2,300 price tag, it was the most affordable.

“I saved for two years for that,” Reed said. “And I didn’t put my boat in the water last summer because it’s such a big expense.”

The fence went up just in time for Reed’s Father’s Day cookout, but a few months later, it started to sag.

“I wasn’t really concerned with it because I figured I’d let it settle for the winter,” Reed said. “And (I’d) just have them come out and straighten it out in the morning.”

Reed followed up with the company this past March and said an employee came right over to take a look. It was too wet to do the repairs, but Reed still wasn’t concerned.

“They’ve been around forever,” said Reed. “They’re not going to leave me high and dry.”

Then, when Hartford Wire Works suddenly closed, a representative told Reed the company would not be back to fix the fence.

NBC Connecticut Responds contacted a few local companies and explained Reed’s situation. One of those companies agreed to do the fix for free.

Hartford Wire Works’ owner also said he would reach out to Reed to make it right.