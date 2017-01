A woman's body was found near the Altschuler Pier in West Haven Tuesday morning and police are investigating.

A woman's body was found on the beach in West Haven Tuesday morning, according to police.

West Haven police said officers and fire crews responded to the Altschuler Pier around 9:40 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive woman on the beach. Paramedics declared the woman, described as being in her 40s, dead on scene.

Detectives are actively investigating. No other information was immediately available.