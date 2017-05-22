At Least 20 Dead in Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert at Manchester Arena: British Police | NBC Connecticut
At Least 20 Dead in Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert at Manchester Arena: British Police

The explosion happened toward the end of an Ariana Grande concert

    British police on Monday said an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena left an unknown number of people dead and wounded.

    At least 20 people were killed Monday, and hundreds injured, in an explosion at Manchester Arena at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, according to preliminary findings, NBC News reported.

    On social media, people shared videos of people rushing from the arena and ambulances arriving.

    “I just heard a loud bang right after the concert," Ivo Delgado told NBC News. "Only heard one. People started screaming and going to the other side of the arena. When we left [the main arena] there was smoke and people lying on the floor."


    Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago
