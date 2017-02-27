Lawmakers Consider Bringing Tolls Back to Connecticut Highways

They want to give state residents a discount on tolls that they say can raise money for road projects.

State lawmakers are considering bringing tolls back to Connecticut highways and residents can weigh in on the proposal this morning during a public hearing.

The Transportation Committee is holding a hearing at 11 a.m. to debate several bills that aim to add tolls back to the highways after having been removed decades ago.

One bill is to establish electronic tolls to generate revenue for the state.

Another calls for a “congestion pricing system” to ease traffic congestion and raise revenue for long-term transportation infrastructure projects, while another calls for establishing electronic tolls to create a source of revenue for the Special Transportation Fund.

“I don’t think it’s a very good idea. I think we already pay enough taxes, whatever expenses there are. I don’t think we should pay for just driving around,” Lisa Dreher, of East Hartford, said.

The tolls would be similar to the recently modified system in Massachusetts that allow drivers to drive through without stopping and the money raised by Connecticut tolls would go to a special transportation fund.

In Massachusetts, nearly of third of toll collections, around $112 million, came from out-of-state drivers.

“Have some of the people who are traveling the busiest parts of the highways, the parts that need fixing the most, have them contribute as well as the taxpayers here,” Beth Fresa, of Cromwell, said.

Concerns have been raised that the transportation fund could run out in several years.

Some drivers said they’d welcome back tolls if they helped prevent highways from always needing work.

“I drive through New York and the bridges, so it’s not an inconvenience. It’s just every time you look around they are doing highway repairs. So when will it ever end?” Stacey Felder, of East Hartford, said.

The hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Room 2C of the Legislative Office Building.

Lawmakers have not said where the tolls would go if they are approved.