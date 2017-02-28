Amazon Web Services is working to fix an issue with its S3 storage service, which has led to massive outages across the web.

The company reported the S3 outage is affecting cloud storage based on the East Coast.

“We're continuing to work to remediate the availability issues for Amazon S3 in US-EAST-1. AWS services and customer applications depending on S3 will continue to experience high error rates as we are actively working to remediate the errors in Amazon S3.”

AWS provides hosting for images for several sites and also hosts entire websites, USA Today reported.

According to TechCrunch, the outages is affecting Quora, newsletter provider Sailthru, Business Insider, Giphy, image hosting at a number of publisher websites, and filesharing in the messaging service Slack.