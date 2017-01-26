In Trump's Twitter Presidency, Experts See Risks and Rewards

'Late Night': Tweetin' With the Prez Host Seth Meyers looks ahead to "the most tweet-filled presidency in history" by pulling some of President-elect Donald Trump's best tweets. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

Former President Barack Obama was the first commander-in-chief to ever send a tweet, but President Donald Trump is pioneering an approach to mass communication that may put Twitter at the center of his strategy, raising legal and security questions, NBC News reported.

In his first week on the job, Trump has used an unsecured Android phone to post tweets from his personal Twitter account, and to delete them. His staff initially used a personal email to arrange his government Twitter account, which was updated to a government email on Thursday.

Experts said these activities, while perfectly legal, create avoidable risks.

Using an unsecured phone, or personal email registration, makes the president more susceptible to hacking.