Looking to adopt your new pet during Clear the Shelters? Here are some featured furry friends

Did you see an adoptable animal on NBC Connecticut and are looking for more information? Here are the NBC CT featured pets that are looking for homes.
Andy (Plott Hound Mix, West Cornwall)
Adult Male, 2 years
Approximate Weight: 48lbs
Estimated DOB: 9/9/2021
Good with Dogs: Yes
Good with Cats: No
Good with Kids: 10+
Good for first time dog owner: No
Intake Date: 2/14/2023 - LITTLE GUILD ANIMAL RESCUE
Ivan (Domestic Short Hair, West Cornwall)
Kitten Male (altered), 11 months
Approximate Weight: 7lbs
Estimated DOB: 9/7/2023
Good with Cats: Yes
Intake Date: 5/4/2024 - LITTLE GUILD ANIMAL RESCUE
Zuko (Husky Mix, West Cornwall)
Puppy Male, 10 months
Approximate Weight: 35lbs
Estimated DOB: 9/27/2023
Good with Dogs: Selective
Intake Date: 7/6/2024 - LITTLE GUILD ANIMAL RESCUE
Carmen (Ferret, Hartford)
1 year old
Carmen needs a home with at least one other ferret as they love & enjoy others.
The Ferret Association works with the staff of laboratory to rehome ferrets from medical research.
FERRET ASSOCIATION OF CONNECTICUT
Shadow (Domestic Short Hair, West Cornwall)
Young Female, 1 year
Approximate Weight: 7lbs
Estimated DOB: 4/6/2023
Intake Date: 7/6/2024 - LITTLE GUILD ANIMAL RESCUE