Clear the shelters

Looking to adopt your new pet during Clear the Shelters? Here are some featured furry friends

Did you see an adoptable animal on NBC Connecticut and are looking for more information? Here are the NBC CT featured pets that are looking for homes.

Andy (Plott Hound Mix, West Cornwall)

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Adult Male, 2 years
Approximate Weight: 48lbs
Estimated DOB: 9/9/2021
Good with Dogs: Yes
Good with Cats: No
Good with Kids: 10+
Good for first time dog owner: No
Intake Date: 2/14/2023 - LITTLE GUILD ANIMAL RESCUE

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Ivan (Domestic Short Hair, West Cornwall)

Kitten Male (altered), 11 months
Approximate Weight: 7lbs
Estimated DOB: 9/7/2023
Good with Cats: Yes
Intake Date: 5/4/2024 - LITTLE GUILD ANIMAL RESCUE

Zuko (Husky Mix, West Cornwall)

Puppy Male, 10 months
Approximate Weight: 35lbs
Estimated DOB: 9/27/2023
Good with Dogs: Selective
Intake Date: 7/6/2024 - LITTLE GUILD ANIMAL RESCUE

Carmen (Ferret, Hartford)

1 year old
Carmen needs a home with at least one other ferret as they love & enjoy others.
The Ferret Association works with the staff of laboratory to rehome ferrets from medical research.
FERRET ASSOCIATION OF CONNECTICUT

Shadow (Domestic Short Hair, West Cornwall)

Young Female, 1 year
Approximate Weight: 7lbs
Estimated DOB: 4/6/2023
Intake Date: 7/6/2024 - LITTLE GUILD ANIMAL RESCUE

This article tagged under:

Clear the shelters
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us