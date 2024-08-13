Looking to adopt your new pet during Clear the Shelters? Here are some featured furry friends

Did you see an adoptable animal on NBC Connecticut and are looking for more information? Here are the NBC CT featured pets that are looking for homes.

Andy (Plott Hound Mix, West Cornwall)

Adult Male, 2 years

Approximate Weight: 48lbs

Estimated DOB: 9/9/2021

Good with Dogs: Yes

Good with Cats: No

Good with Kids: 10+

Good for first time dog owner: No

Intake Date: 2/14/2023 - LITTLE GUILD ANIMAL RESCUE

Ivan (Domestic Short Hair, West Cornwall)

Kitten Male (altered), 11 months

Approximate Weight: 7lbs

Estimated DOB: 9/7/2023

Good with Cats: Yes

Intake Date: 5/4/2024 - LITTLE GUILD ANIMAL RESCUE

Zuko (Husky Mix, West Cornwall)

Puppy Male, 10 months

Approximate Weight: 35lbs

Estimated DOB: 9/27/2023

Good with Dogs: Selective

Intake Date: 7/6/2024 - LITTLE GUILD ANIMAL RESCUE

Carmen (Ferret, Hartford)

1 year old

Carmen needs a home with at least one other ferret as they love & enjoy others.

The Ferret Association works with the staff of laboratory to rehome ferrets from medical research.

FERRET ASSOCIATION OF CONNECTICUT

Shadow (Domestic Short Hair, West Cornwall)

Young Female, 1 year

Approximate Weight: 7lbs

Estimated DOB: 4/6/2023

Intake Date: 7/6/2024 - LITTLE GUILD ANIMAL RESCUE