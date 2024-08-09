Support this year's Clear the Shelters campaign at these Connecticut events

Now in its 10th year, Clear the Shelters is back as NBC Connecticut joins the effort to find homes for animals of all kinds in our state.

During the month of August, people can donate to the cause or give an animal (or two!) a new forever home.

These are a sampling of some area adoption events where you can help to clear the shelters:

August 10

Dog Star Rescue

CT Valley Brewing Company, South Windsor

Adoption Event

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

August 10

Dog Star Rescue

Hartford Truck Equipment, South Windsor

Wags and Tags

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

August 11

Ferret Association of Connecticut

14 Sherbrooke Avenue, Hartford

Adoption Event

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

August 11

Dog Star Rescue

Worldwide Wine and Liquors, Southington

Adoption Event

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

August 11

Dog Star Rescue

Tunxis Plantation, Farmington

Dog Days of Summer

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more ways to support Clear the Shelters, or to learn more about the campaign, click here.