Clear the shelters

Support this year's Clear the Shelters campaign at these Connecticut events

By Bryan Mercer

clear the shelters

Now in its 10th year, Clear the Shelters is back as NBC Connecticut joins the effort to find homes for animals of all kinds in our state.

During the month of August, people can donate to the cause or give an animal (or two!) a new forever home.

These are a sampling of some area adoption events where you can help to clear the shelters:

August 10
Dog Star Rescue
CT Valley Brewing Company, South Windsor
Adoption Event
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

August 10
Dog Star Rescue
Hartford Truck Equipment, South Windsor
Wags and Tags
12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

August 11
Ferret Association of Connecticut
14 Sherbrooke Avenue, Hartford
Adoption Event
12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

August 11
Dog Star Rescue
Worldwide Wine and Liquors, Southington
Adoption Event
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

August 11
Dog Star Rescue
Tunxis Plantation, Farmington
Dog Days of Summer
4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more ways to support Clear the Shelters, or to learn more about the campaign, click here.

