American Red Cross Stresses Need for Blood Amid Shortage

The American Red Cross said a blood shortage has been going on since the beginning of the pandemic and the need has only grown.

“Generally in the summer time, we do see a drop in blood donations and that's because children might be out of school, people are focused on vacations," an American Red Cross representative said.

“Surgeries might have to be postponed and I know that if I were waiting on a blood donation and I weren't getting it, I would be worried about what that means for me and my safety,” she continued.

Ryan Shea is no stranger to the blood draw station. He said he's donated blood at least 16 times in his life.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“It's an easy and painless process and you're doing a good deed and it makes you feel better at the end of day," he said.

According to the American Red Cross, only seven percent of the population are the blood type O negative. It's also the highest in demand because it is used most often in emergency situations.

Shea is part of that group. For him, he said donating this time around means so much more.

“I have a blood type that is able to give to babies and my wife is pregnant right now so I'd like to be there to help if she needs it,” he said.

Douglas Dorsey also has a rare blood type. He is O positive. He, too, has donated several times over the years.

“I thought it was a blessing, I didn't even really know my blood type. Once they told me that it was compatible with all different types, I was thinking I should donate," he said.

NBC and Telemundo's blood drive with the Hartford Yard Goats is happening May 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Dunkin Donuts Park and Farmington Gardens. For more information, click here.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.