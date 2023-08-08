Closer to Free Ride returns Sept. 9

NBC and Telemundo Connecticut are proud sponsors of the 13th Annual Closer to Free Ride.

On Saturday, September 9, at the Yale Bowl in New Haven, we’ll showcase our solidarity with our community and ride together to raise funds to support patient care and research at the Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center.

You can get involved too and make a difference!

The Closer to Free Ride is a hybrid event that welcomes riders of all levels and from virtually everywhere by offering both in-person and remote participation options.

In-Person riders can select their scenic and fully supported routes that range from 10 to 100 miles long! All route information is available here.

Hope rides with all of us. To learn how you can get involved or to register today and join this uplifting movement, click here.