Lawmakers create Puerto Rican and Latino Caucus to help address concerns

State Rep. Minnie Gonzalez was born in Puerto Rico and she has represented Hartford in the General Assembly for 27 years.

“If you can just help one person or one family a day and you can make some changes, for me it’s a victory,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez recently took on a new title as president of the Puerto Rican and Latino Caucus and parted ways with the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus.

She hopes the two groups will still work together, but said it was time for the Hispanic community to have their own voice in the state legislature.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We are not the minority anymore, and what we need to do is work together and be successful,” Gonzalez said.

In 2020, Hispanics made up more than 18% of the population in Connecticut, according to the most recent data by the U.S. Census Bureau. Between 2010 and 2020, there was a 30% increase in the Hispanic population across the state.

It’s a growing change business owner Maria Sanchez saw firsthand, as customers visited her storefront on Park Street for over 35 years.

“The most beautiful thing is that the Latinos try to support the Latinos,” Fiesta Time owner Maria Sanchez said.

Sanchez is retiring and closing shop this week. She applauds the creation of the new caucus and says it will benefit her neighbors on Park Street, many of whom are Latinos and small business owners.

“Because as business owners, small business owners, we go through a lot of things, we go through a lot of important issues we have but sometimes we don’t know where to go. So, with this caucus, I think it’s beautiful,” Sanchez said.

There are 17 members in the caucus, including one state senator and 16 state representatives. The group is planning to meet Latinos in the community each month to talk about issues that are most important to them. Last week, the group met with residents in Stamford.

“They believe they do not have enough representation in the city of Stamford, they are still working to get people elected in key positions,” Gonzalez said.

In addition to representation, Gonzalez said Latinos also have concerns regarding housing, education, employment, healthcare and many times face language barriers.

“There are a lot of people out there that depend on us, it’s a lot of people that are suffering, crying for help,” Gonzalez said “We are here, my group is here, my caucus is here, willing to help.”

The Puerto Rican and Latino Caucus plans to host a community meeting in Hartford by the end of August, where residents can voice their concerns.

The group is also working on a website that will provide more information for the public.