Norwalk artist aims to spread messages of love and acceptance

For 5ivefingaz, creating art has always been a form of expression and a safe haven.

“Art has been a savior for me where it has kept me out of trouble. It’s gotten me into a little bit of trouble, but mostly out of trouble,” artist 5ivefingaz said.

As a kid trying to figure out his craft, Five would spend time painting graffiti on empty walls. He pursued his passion in college and majored in graphic design and minored in fine arts.

“When I got older, I went into the professional world, but also felt a lot of depression, a lot of mental health aspects like problems that I was having,” Five said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

To shake off the bad feelings, Five would devote himself to his work.

“Just art itself has been therapeutic for me,” Five said.

Five is the creator of 'Love More Than Ever,' a small guerilla street art movement that is attempting to shift the paradigm from hate and bigotry to love and acceptance.

“To support and uplift each other, no matter what,” Five said.

The father of two says he was inspired to share messages of kindness after he learned that hate flyers were being placed in Connecticut.

“At the end of the day, that is all it is, just be kind to one another and push each other forward,” Five said.

'Love More Than Ever' was also turned into a book. It’s described as “a little book of big love,” meant for children and adults alike.

“It’s just a different way to see things, it speaks about emotions, mental health, speaks on positivity, and how to deal with anger,” Five said.

The Norwalk-native got his nickname because of his DJ skills, coincidently, it goes with his theme of painting with his fingers.

Five has worked on several murals in his hometown, including one outside of Mike’s Deli on East Ave.

“It’s just simple, the word love, with multi colors and a balloon and it’s just fun,” Five said.

The artist enjoys giving back to his hometown by working with students to create murals inside the schools.

“Sometimes kids will give me sketches, I will take the sketches and will make things, and put as many pieces from their sketches,” Five said.

The Afro-Latino artist will frequently include skeletons in his artwork.

“I like the viewer to see it more for what it is, and so they don’t get lost in the color of the skin or the sex, they see the human form, but through a skeleton,” Five explained.

Five hopes as a girl dad and an artist that the next generation will keep moving the needle forward.

“To push themselves and to push humanity, I feel like every other generation should push humanity a little further, and to always be kind and love more than ever,” Five said.

On Saturday, Five will host a benefit at his studio in Norwalk, there will be performances and right paintings will be raffled. A portion of the proceeds will go toward a charity focused on helping kids in education.