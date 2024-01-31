Connecticut In Color

Virtual certification program aims to help Latinas obtain leadership roles

The Latinas in Leadership Institute is specifically designed for Latinas who want to move up the ladder in their careers.

By Briceyda Landaverde

NBC Connecticut

A sisterhood is forming of women looking to grow in their jobs. It’s called the Latinas in Leadership Institute, also known as LiLi.

“We want to make sure we are not just tracking their success but also helping them by providing them with support, whether it is coaching or some kind of advisory group,” Latinas and Power Founder and CEO Marilyn Alverio said. 

LiLi’s Executive Director Marilyn Alverio describes the bond as a “Comadreship.”

“In the Latino culture, a Comadre is another woman, you have full trust in. It is a bond that is connected,” Alverio said.

Fifteen Latinas are currently participating in the first-ever cohort of LiLi. It is a 6-month virtual certification program that consists of learning leadership and advocacy skills and aims to address disparities in the workforce.

“I feel like I already gained so much through the program, I feel like it’s helped me include those values, bring that authenticity, we always talk about bringing your full self into work, and I feel like the LiLi program has empowered us to do that,” participant Suehail Medina said.

The institute was created by the nonprofit organization Latinas and Power. For more than two decades, hundreds of women gathered at conferences hosted by the organization to discuss the issues they faced at work.

“There was a lack of representation of Latinas in leadership positions and many of us would get together and talk about challenges we faced in terms of not being considered as promotable material,” Alverio said.

Alverio said she wanted to break that barrier for Latinas looking for promotions and higher wages.

“The fact is the numbers are very sad. We have less than 2% of Latinas in C-suites, in executive levels in this country,” Alverio explained. 

The inaugural class started last September. The program focuses on four learning pillars: growth mindset, leadership influence, civic engagement and authenticity. As Alverio describes, Latinas should not have to leave their culture and roots at the door. 

“We really see it as something that helps us to become a better leader and advocates,” Alverio said. 

Participants split the six months in half by taking classes and then working on a capstone project, with the goal to get the research published in May when they graduate. 

Alverio said the program is her way of giving back to the next generation of female leaders. A sentiment shared by participant Sue Medina. 

“It is very empowering to have other Latinas and from different professions to be there and support you and have the same goal, because we also want to give back to the community,” Medina said. 

The inaugural class will graduate in May at the Latinas & Power Symposium. LiLi is recruiting for their second cohort. The program cost $6,500 and scholarships available. For more information click here

