Enjoy fun activities at Hartford's Winterfest this holiday season

This holiday season, NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast are Connecting You to Joy during Winterfest Hartford! Join all the excitement starting Friday, November 24 through Sunday, January 7.

Bushnell Park in downtown Harford is your local destination for many fun and free winter activities! You and your family can enjoy free outdoor ice skating with skate rentals included.

You can also stop by on selected weekends to visit Santa, ride the historic Bushnell Park Carousel, or sign up for a complimentary skating lesson.

Click here for more information and a complete calendar of events during Winterfest.