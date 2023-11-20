Hartford

Enjoy fun activities at Hartford's Winterfest this holiday season

NBC Connecticut

This holiday season, NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast are Connecting You to Joy during Winterfest Hartford! Join all the excitement starting Friday, November 24 through Sunday, January 7.

Bushnell Park in downtown Harford is your local destination for many fun and free winter activities! You and your family can enjoy free outdoor ice skating with skate rentals included.

You can also stop by on selected weekends to visit Santa, ride the historic Bushnell Park Carousel, or sign up for a complimentary skating lesson.

Click here for more information and a complete calendar of events during Winterfest.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us