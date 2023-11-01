connecting you to joy

NBC CT & Telemundo Connecticut 2023 Connecting You to Joy Toy Drive to be held December 9

NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast are gearing up for our annual Connecting You to Joy Toy Drive! This year, we are partnering with radio station Hot 93.7 to spread cheer this holiday season! 

We are asking our generous community members to donate new, unwrapped toys to help bring happiness to less fortunate children this Christmas. All donations received will be collected, sorted, and distributed to families in need by the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots.

There are a few ways to donate. You can come by our drive-thru event on Saturday, December 9, at our new location at Corbin Collections Plaza, located at 1445 New Britain Avenue in West Hartford from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Stop by and meet our team, Snow Monster and Santa. You will also receive some giveaways! 

If you can't join us for our in-person toy drive on December 9, you can drop off toys at participating Xfinity Stores from November 13 to December 1. All toy donations received will go towards our collection.

Xfinity Stores with collection boxes:

  • Canton 
  • Danbury
  • Derby 
  • Groton
  • Middletown 
  • North Haven
  • Plainville
  • Vernon 
  • Waterbury
  • West Hartford

Let’s come together as a community to make sure every child has a gift underneath the Christmas tree this holiday!

