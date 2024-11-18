NBC & Telemundo Connecticut 2024 Connecting You to Joy Toy Drive

Comcast, NBC & Telemundo Connecticut, and Hot 93.7 are Connecting You to Joy this holiday season with the return of our annual Toy Drive!

We are thankful for our generous viewers who have supported our event for so many years, and we are asking you once again to donate new, unwrapped toys to help bring happiness to less fortunate children this Christmas! The U.S. Marines Toys for Tots will collect, sort, and distribute all the donations. Families in need in our community will receive the donations.

There are two easy ways to donate. You can join our drive-through Toy Drive at The Shops at Evergreen Walk in South Windsor on Saturday, December 14, from 9 a.m. to noon. Come by and meet our team, see Snow Monster, and Santa!

Not able to join us on December 14th? You can still contribute to this great cause.

From Monday, November 25, through Wednesday, December 11, you can stop by any of the Xfinity locations listed below to make your donation to support our Toy Drive:

Canton: 81 Albany Turnpike, Suite B

Danbury: 15 Backus Avenue

Derby: 49 Pershing Drive, Suite 6

Groton: 220 CT-12

Middletown: 814 Washington Street

North Haven: 300 Universal Drive North

Plainville: 248-C New Britain Avenue

Vernon: 35 Talcottville Road, Suite 5

Waterbury: 920 Wolcott Street

West Hartford: 1253 New Britain Avenue

Thank you for supporting our children and making their holiday much brighter this year!