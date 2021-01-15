Help Make Wishes Come True: NBC and Telemundo CT Present “Miles for Smiles” With Make-A-Wish CT This January

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are once again partnering with Make-A-Wish Connecticut for our annual "Miles for Smiles" campaign.

From Monday, January 25 through Friday, January 29, 2021, viewers can call (855) 622-2830 to donate unused airline miles or make monetary donations to help Make-A-Wish Connecticut grant wishes to local children with critical illnesses. Check back soon, as link will also be available to make donations online.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are not traveling, yet their airline miles may expire. Miles donated to Make-A-Wish will not expire once transferred to the organization, and will help offset costs to purchase flights for wish kids and their families when it is safe to travel.

Participating Airlines with Make-A-Wish