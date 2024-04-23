Fires at historic West Hartford country club weren't intentionally set: officials

Fire officials said the two fires that destroyed the clubhouse at a historic West Hartford country club over the weekend were not intentionally set.

A fire broke out at the Wampanoag Country Club just after 2:20 a.m. on Sunday. Crews found heavy fire coming through the roof of the same building that had been on fire just 24 hours earlier on Saturday morning.

The country club was was celebrating its centennial year. The majority of the building was destroyed by Sunday morning's fire, according to fire officials. The golf course was not impacted.

The Wampanoag Country Club is working to coordinate and move weddings and other events that were scheduled to be at their facility.

Vehicles from contractors and generators related to restoration from Saturday's fire were still at the club during Sunday's fire, but fire officials said no one was injured in either fire.

When asked about two fires happening at the same place within two days, fire officials said it is unusual, but the investigation is active.

On Tuesday, the fire department said their investigation indicates that the fires were likely not intentionally set. Officials said Sunday's fire was likely a continuation of the original Saturday fire.

"Full investigations of each fire will take a significant amount of time and there is additional evidence that must be considered before arriving at any final conclusions," Fire Chief Greg Priest said in a statement.

Investigators don't believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

"The continuation of any fire after it was believed to be extinguished is cause for concern, and our full investigation will seek to confirm the circumstances and conditions that led to a continuation of the fire, if that is in fact what occurred," Priest said.

The second fire is being investigated by the West Hartford fire marshal, West Hartford police, and the Connecticut State Police Fire Explosion and Investigation Unit.

The Wampanoag Country Club is a private country club that was created in the 1920s.