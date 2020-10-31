kids connection

Kids Connection: All Around CT – Fall Fun Locations

Featured Locations:

East Haddam, CT
Gillette Castle State Park
Click to visit the CT State Park website for hours and more information

Sharon, CT
Ellsworth Hill Orchard & Berry Farm
Click to visit their website for hours and more information

Kids Connection

Welcome to the official Kids Connection on NBC Connecticut webpage! Here you will find educational and entertaining content created to connect Connecticut kids to fun and learning. Check back often, as we will be uploading new content and videos each week!

kids connection Oct 27

Kids Connection “Fall Fun” Special to Air Saturday, October 31

kids connection Apr 17

Kids Connection Bonus Activities

Guilford, CT
Gozzi's Turkey Farm
Click to visit their ctvisit.com listing for hours and more information

