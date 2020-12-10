Kids Connection “Connecting You To Joy” Special to Air Saturday, December 19

NBC Connecticut presents Kids Connection: Connecting You To Joy! This all-new half hour holiday episode will air on NBC Connecticut Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 9:30AM!
Segments will also be available on NBCConnecticut.com/KidsConnection, YouTube, and the NBC Connecticut Roku App after the show airs.
Featured in the Show:
- See Snow Monster Technology: Snow Monster is getting ready to hit the road for winter! NBC CT First Alert Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan shows you all of Snow Monster's cool weather tracking and reporting technology!
- Meet Fria! We introduce you to Snow Monster’s sidekick, best friend and newest member of the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team - Fria!
- Snow Monster's Classroom: Fria joins Kaitlyn McGrath in Snow Monster's Classroom to learn What is a Meteorologist?
- Snow Monster Snack: Heidi and Chef David show you a fun recipe the whole family can help make!
- Story Time: Ted Koppy reads The Little Book of Giving Holiday Edition by Zack Bush and Laurie Friedman, Illustrated by Sara Van Evera.
- All Around Connecticut: Join Mike Hydeck on a tour of light displays and holiday happenings around Connecticut.
- Spanish Word of the Day: Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra's Grace Gomez teaches you how to say "Connecting You to Joy" in Spanish.
- BONUS ACTIVITY ONLINE NOW: Create your own Snow Monster ornament!