Kids Connection “Connecting You To Joy” Special to Air Saturday, December 19

NBC Connecticut presents Kids Connection: Connecting You To Joy! This all-new half hour holiday episode will air on NBC Connecticut Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 9:30AM!

Segments will also be available on NBCConnecticut.com/KidsConnection, YouTube, and the NBC Connecticut Roku App after the show airs.

Featured in the Show:

See Snow Monster Technology: Snow Monster is getting ready to hit the road for winter! NBC CT First Alert Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan shows you all of Snow Monster's cool weather tracking and reporting technology!

Meet Fria! We introduce you to Snow Monster’s sidekick, best friend and newest member of the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team - Fria!

Snow Monster's Classroom: Fria joins Kaitlyn McGrath in Snow Monster's Classroom to learn What is a Meteorologist?

Snow Monster Snack: Heidi and Chef David show you a fun recipe the whole family can help make!

Story Time: Ted Koppy reads The Little Book of Giving Holiday Edition by Zack Bush and Laurie Friedman, Illustrated by Sara Van Evera.

All Around Connecticut: Join Mike Hydeck on a tour of light displays and holiday happenings around Connecticut.

Spanish Word of the Day: Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra's Grace Gomez teaches you how to say "Connecting You to Joy" in Spanish.