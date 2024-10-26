kids connection

Kids Connection: Fall Fun activity sheets and resources

NBC Connecticut

Download some fun fall-themed activities and find resources for some of the segments seen on the show.

Kids Connection: Fall Fun resources

B.F. Clyde's Cider Mill

OrchardWorks Magic Wands

Kids Connection: Activity sheets

Kids Connection: Fall Fun - Draw Your Pumpkin

Kids Connection: Fall Fun - Find the Difference

Kids Connection

NBC Connecticut's Kids Connection is a regional Emmy and Telly award-winning show that features educational and entertaining content for kids and families!

kids connection 1 hour ago

Kids Connection: Fall Fun – B.F. Clyde's Cider Mill

kids connection 1 hour ago

Kids Connection: Fall Fun – Sugar Skull Craft

Kids Connection: Fall Fun - Maze

Kids Connection: Fall Fun - Snow Monster

Kids Connection: Fall Fun - Word Search

