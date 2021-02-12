Kids Connection: Fun With Science – Create a Crystal Snowflake

Follow the instructions to make your very own crystal snowflake! Have an adult email a photo of your monster masterpiece to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com to be featured on the NBC Connecticut Kids Connection page!
YOU WILL NEED
- Adult supervision
- Tablespoon
- Borax powder
- Thick glass jar or vase
- Pen or pencil
- Scissors
- String
- Pipe cleaners
- Measuring cup
- Boiling water
INSTRUCTIONS
- Find the help of an adult! (This project requires the use of boiling water, and should only be done with parental supervision. These snowflakes are for decoration only. They are made up of chemicals. Do NOT put them in your mouth or eat them)
- Gather your materials.
- Take three pieces of pipe cleaner and twist them together in their centers. Make sure they are small enough so the snowflake won’t touch the bottom or sides of your jar or vase.
- Be creative! If you want, you can take smaller pieces of pipe cleaner and twist them onto the ends.
- Once you’ve finished your snowflake, take a long piece of string and tie one end around the middle.
- Take the other end of the string, and wrap it around the pen or pencil, making sure it’s not too long so the snowflake won’t touch the bottom of your jar, but long enough so the snowflake will be fully submerged in your solution.
- Dissolve three tablespoons of Borax Powder for every cup off boiling water.
- Once your jar or vase is filled, take your snowflake and place it carefully inside making sure it’s not touching the bottom or sides.
- Place the jar or vase where it won’t be touched. The snowflake will take 24 hours to form.
- The next day, remove the snowflake from the solution and dry it on a paper towel.
- Hang up your snowflake and enjoy!