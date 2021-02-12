Kids Connection: Fun With Science – Create a Crystal Snowflake

Follow the instructions to make your very own crystal snowflake! Have an adult email a photo of your monster masterpiece to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com to be featured on the NBC Connecticut Kids Connection page!

YOU WILL NEED

Adult supervision

Tablespoon

Borax powder

Thick glass jar or vase

Pen or pencil

Scissors

String

Pipe cleaners

Measuring cup

Boiling water

INSTRUCTIONS