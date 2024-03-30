kids connection

Kids Connection goes to space activities and resources

Download some fun space-themed activities and find resources for some of the creations seen on the show.

Kids Connection goes to space resources

How to make a pinhole projector

Galaxy in a jar

Kids Connection goes to space activities

Draw your own alien

Galaxy match

Kids Connection

NBC Connecticut's Kids Connection is a regional Emmy and Telly award-winning show that features educational and entertaining content for kids and families!

kids connection Mar 30

Kids Connection goes to space – Exclusive: ACES astronaut Q and A

kids connection Mar 30

Kids Connection goes to space – Exclusive: Meet Dr. Flush

Eclipse maze

Space search

Spot the difference

