Kids Connection Kid Hero! Chelsea From Danbury

MEET CHELSEA!

Chelsea is 10-years-old and lives in Danbury, Connecticut. Chelsea has loved art since she was old enough to hold a crayon, and she also loves helping others.

After being so happy to receive an art kit one Christmas morning, Chelsea came up with the idea to help less fortunate children throughout the state discover the joy art as well.

Chelsea began assembling homemade art kits to be donated to shelters, schools, libraries, children who may not have access to art supplies, and children who may be having a difficult time. She calls it Chelsea's Charity, and so far she has mailed over 2,500 art kits across the state and country! Chelsea has also made art kids for adult veterans!

Chelsea wants to donate 50,000 art kits by 2021, and you can help her! Visit chelseascharity.com to find out how you can contribute!