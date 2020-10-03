Kids Connection: Story Time – The Colors of Us

Thank you to Macmillan Children's Publishing Group for permission to read The Colors of Us!

AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT: KAREN KATZ

Karen Katz is a children’s book author and illustrator from New York. Karen has always been interested in folk art from around the world. Before becoming a full time author and illustrator, she worked as a costume designer, quiltmaker, fabric artist and graphic designer.

Karen and her husband adopted her daughter from Guatemala, which inspired Karen to write her first book, Over the Moon.

To find out more information about Karen and her books, visit www.karenkatz.com!

Featured Books:

The Colors of Us Through the eyes of a little girl who begins to see her familiar world in a new way, this book celebrates the differences and similarities that connect all people.

Over the Moon This is a magical, reassuring story of one adoptive family's beginnings, told in words and pictures that are just right for the youngest child—an ideal story to share with families everywhere.