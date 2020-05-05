NBC CT and Telemundo Connecticut Launch “Feeding Our Familes” Virtual Food Drive to Help Fight Food Insecurity

NBC CT and Telemundo Connecticut are proud to launch a virtual food drive, "Feeding Our Families," in partnership with Comcast, to support Foodshare and the CT Food Bank during these times of high food insecurity in our state.
Foodshare and the CT Food Bank, which help provide to those in need across our state, are experiencing an unprecedented strain on resources as the demand for food increases day-by-day.
Recent survey results conducted by Foodshare at their emergency drive-thru food distributions show that 71% of households attending these distributions have lost their jobs or had their hours cut due to COVID-19.
Feeding Our Families Monetary Donation Links
Donate to the CT Food Bank: http://www.ctfoodbank.org/FeedingOurFamilies (serving Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlsex, New Haven, New London, and Windham counties)
Donate to Foodshare: http://www.foodshare.org/nbcfeedforct (serving Hartford and Tolland counties)
Foodshare has been spending in excess of $50,000 per week to provide food to communities.
Donate Your Time
Volunteer for the CT Food Bank: http://www.ctfoodbank.org/volunteer-with-connecticut-food-bank/
Volunteer for Foodshare: https://foodshare.volunteerhub.com/