NBC CT and Telemundo Connecticut Launch “Feeding Our Familes” Virtual Food Drive to Help Fight Food Insecurity

NBC CT and Telemundo Connecticut are proud to launch a virtual food drive, "Feeding Our Families," in partnership with Comcast, to support Foodshare and the CT Food Bank during these times of high food insecurity in our state.

Foodshare and the CT Food Bank, which help provide to those in need across our state, are experiencing an unprecedented strain on resources as the demand for food increases day-by-day.

Recent survey results conducted by Foodshare at their emergency drive-thru food distributions show that 71% of households attending these distributions have lost their jobs or had their hours cut due to COVID-19.

Feeding Our Families Monetary Donation Links

Donate to the CT Food Bank: http://www.ctfoodbank.org/FeedingOurFamilies (serving Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlsex, New Haven, New London, and Windham counties)

Donate to Foodshare: http://www.foodshare.org/nbcfeedforct (serving Hartford and Tolland counties)

Foodshare has been spending in excess of $50,000 per week to provide food to communities.

Foodshare, a regional foodbank, is extending its free drive-through food distribution operation at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, which was launched to help families in Hartford and Tolland counties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donate Your Time

Volunteer for the CT Food Bank: http://www.ctfoodbank.org/volunteer-with-connecticut-food-bank/

Volunteer for Foodshare: https://foodshare.volunteerhub.com/

Foodshare has launched a drive-thru food distribution for the Greater Hartford community amid the coronavirus pandemic. A line of cars started forming a couple of hours before food was to be passed out in the parking lot of Rentschler Field. The free food will be distributed in a drive-thru format each day from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.