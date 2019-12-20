NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Winter Blood Drive

Start the New Year with a lifesaving resolution by donating blood at the NBC Connecticut/ Telemundo Connecticut Blood Drive on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center in Farmington!

The American Red Cross will hold the blood drive from 8:00 am - 6:00 pm at the Blood Donation Center located at 209 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032. All presenting donors will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-Shirt. These items are available while supplies last.

Save up to three lives with a single blood donation. While walk-ins are welcome, we also encourage you to call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: NBCCT or use the Blood Donor App to schedule your appointment today!