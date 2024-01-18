Miles for Smiles

Our Miles for Smiles campaign is back for the 12th consecutive year

NBC Connecticut

Beginning Monday, January 29 through Friday, February 9, you can contact Make-A-Wish Connecticut at 877-203-9474 or visit milesforsmiles.wish.org to pledge your support during our 2-week campaign. 

Why supporting Make-A-Wish is so important? 

  • Did you know the average cost of granting a wish in Connecticut is $13,000?
  • More than 70% of wishes involve travel
  • The average number of miles needed for one domestic round-trip ticket is 150,000
  • If your miles are expiring, donate them to Make-A-Wish! Once miles are donated and transferred to Make-A-Wish, they will not expire -- EVER! 
  • Wishes have proven physical and emotional benefits that can give children with critical illnesses a higher chance of survival
  • A wish transforms the lives of children, their families, volunteers, supporters, medical professionals, and entire communities
  • Average cost of a round-trip ticket is $750

Your donation will assist in granting a travel wish, but your support represents so much more to our wish kids. It’s an experience for them to regain a wellspring of strength to keep fighting for better days!

This article tagged under:

Miles for Smiles
