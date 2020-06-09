Register For The 2020 Amistad Center Virtual Juneteenth Gala

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. It is an annual recognition of the day, June 19, 1865, that the enslaved in Texas learned of their freedom, although the Emancipation Proclamation had actually granted freedom two and a half years earlier. Over the years, Juneteenth commemorations were established across the country and have grown into jubilant celebrations of achievement, community and heritage.

This year, The Amistad Center for Art & Culture's annual Juneteenth gala will take place virtually on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 7PM to 8PM. The event, hosted by NBC Connecticut's Leslie Mayes, will feature a performance by saxophonist David Davis and a virtual toast with a signature Junetini cocktail to mark the 115th Juneteenth.

New Executive Director, Kimberly Kersey will talk about The Amistad Center’s future and an online auction will also be held with proceeds to benefit The Amistad Center's culture-based education programs and collection preservation.

Immediately following the gala from 8PM to 9PM, DJ Ronn P and DJ Dane will host a virtual after party at Club Amistad.

Attendees can register online for free at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-juneteenth-virtual-gala-tickets-105981613860

Those who register will receive a link to access and view the virtual gala.

Founded in 1987, The Amistad Center for Art & Culture owns and exhibits a collection of art, artifacts and popular culture objects that document the experience of people of African descent in America. The Amistad Center is an independently incorporated and managed not-for-profit 501(c) 3 organization, located in the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, a unique institutional partnership that facilitates rich cross-cultural conversations between art and audiences.

NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut and Comcast are proud sponsors of the Amistad Center for Art & Culture’s annual Juneteenth gala.