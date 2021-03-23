Special Olympics Connecticut To Hold Virtual 2021 Winter Games Celebration March 26 & 27

Special Olympics Connecticut will be holding their annual Winter Games Celebration virtually on Friday, March 26, and Saturday, March 27, 2021.

From January to March, athletes across the state have been engaging in individual sports activities from their homes, local athletic fields and parks. Athletes have submitted photos, videos and results to be included in highlight videos that will be released over the Winter Games Celebration weekend.

The Winter Games Celebration weekend will begin with a virtual Opening Ceremony, which will be shared on Special Olympics Connecticut's Facebook and YouTube pages on Friday, March 26 at 6:00 p.m. NBC Connecticut’s Bob Maxon and Gabrielle Lucivero will take part in the ceremonies and cheer the athletes on.

Athlete highlight videos will be posted on Saturday, March 27 as listed below:

9 a.m. - Contemporary Dance

9:30 a.m. - Snowshoeing

10 a.m. - Fitness Challenge

10:30 a.m. - Alpine & Cross-Country Skiing

11 a.m. - E-Sports

11:15 a.m. - #BeauOnTheGo

11:45 a.m. - Hip Hop Dance

Highlight videos can be seen on Special Olympics Connecticut's Facebook and YouTube pages. All are invited to show their support Special Olympics Connecticut athletes of all abilities on social media.