Supporting Our Schools 2024: Help make an impact on the education of Connecticut students

NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast are excited to announce the launch of our annual Supporting Our Schools campaign, which focuses on helping teachers and students get the materials they need to have a successful school year.

Many teachers in our community face challenges in gathering the necessary items their students need to succeed. With your generous donations, we can make a difference and support these local classrooms.

From Sept. 16 through Oct. 13, we will highlight local teacher projects from DonorsChoose.org that you can choose to support. DonorsChoose is a resourceful donations platform where teachers can submit project requests for the opportunity to have them funded by the community. Requests can include school supplies, food, hygiene essentials, or any items teachers select to help meet their students’ needs.

Click here to search and donate to a teacher of your choice.

Click here if you are a teacher and would like to submit your project to be funded.