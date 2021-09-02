Supporting Our Schools 2021: How To Donate To Support Local Teachers or Submit a Project To Be Funded

Every year, teachers in our community face the challenge of getting the materials they need for their students to succeed.

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are once again proud to partner with DonorsChoose for this year’s Supporting Our Schools campaign. We will be spotlighting Connecticut teachers who have requested classroom and learning materials at DonorsChoose.org.

DonorsChoose is a platform where teachers can submit project requests for the opportunity to have them funded by the community. Requests can include school supplies, food, hygiene essentials or any items selected by teachers to help meet their students’ needs.

Click here to search and donate to a school or teacher of your choice!

Click here if you are a teacher and would like to submit your project to be funded!

Tune in to NBC Connecticut News every Tuesday at 4:45 p.m. as we feature new projects and inspiring teachers each week. You can also follow our efforts on NBC Connecticut’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

Featured Projects:

Orville H Platt High School, Meriden

Ms. Ponce

Seeking funding for PPE for the classroom.

Click here to learn more and help fund this project ($196 still needed as of 9/2/2021)

Slade Middle School, New Britain

Mr. McDougald

Seeking funding for an air conditioner unit for the classroom.

Click here to learn more and help fund this project ($562 still needed as of 9/2/2021)

South Side Elementary School, Bristol

Mrs. LaMarre

Third grade teacher seeking funding for books that students can take home to read.

Click here to learn more and help fund this project ($144 still needed as of 9/2/2021)

Parkville Community School, Hartford

Mrs. Minano

Seeking funding for a rug for the classroom so students can sit during group instruction.

Click here to learn more and help fund this project ($316 still needed as of 9/2/2021)

Barnum School, Bridgeport

Mr. U-R

Music teacher seeking funding for a piano for classroom use, rehearsals and performances.

Click here to learn more and help fund this project ($399 still needed as of 9/2/2021)