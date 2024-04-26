House Republicans look for adjustments to state budget

House Republicans are hoping to force their way into spending talks, releasing a budget proposal of their own Thursday.

“We believe there’s an obligation to run an adjusted budget,” said Rep. Vincent Candelora (R-Minority Leader).

The $26-billion plan spends roughly $53 million less than the proposal Gov. Ned Lamont proposed in February while also moving around funding for priorities.

Democrats decided not to reopen the budget, a move supported by Republicans on the Appropriations Committee earlier this month.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Rep. Matt Ritter (D-House Speaker) said he’d review the proposal but he was unlikely to change that decision.

“We'll look at this and we’ll talk to the governor’s office and the senate, but I think our plan will remain the same,” Ritter said.

The proposal ticked off a larger debate about the role and requirements of the state’s fiscal guardrails.

Republicans say the budget is $30 million over the spending cap and thus out of balance. Democrats, though, say other guardrails require a built-in surplus so there is no shortfall yet.

“One person’s definition of a deficit is not the normal definition of a deficit,” Ritter said.

Republicans hope the presentation of a budget will entice legislative Democrats and Lamont to include them in budget talks.

“We are the only caucus that is honoring the governor’s request to adjust this budget,” said Candelora, who has previously expressed frustration that his caucus has not been more involved in spending talks.

A spokesman for Lamont’s budget office seemed to indicate it’s on the legislature to decide what to do with the budget.

“While we may not agree with all of the adjustments that House Republicans have proposed, the legislature has signaled that it will maintain the adopted budget for FY 2025 without revision,” Office of Policy and Management spokesman Chris Collibee said.