Voices of the Civil Rights Movement: Rev. Dr. Frederick Jerome Streets

Rev. Dr. Frederick Jerome Streets, Pastor of Dixwell United Congregational Church in New Haven, and Former Chaplain for Yale University, was just 13 years old in 1963, but he was already aware of the Civil Rights Movement. He said, "It was apparent to me that something was happening in the country ... we were in the midst of some very significant changes, or at least the challenges to change things."

