Westfarms To Hold Second Annual Mall-O-Ween Trick-or-Treating Event

Westfarms is holding their Mall-O-Ween trick-or-treating event on Saturday, October 30, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Nordstrom Corridor, upper level between The North Face and J Crew.

Families are invited to dress in costume to walk the “Boo-levard” collecting candy and treats from our sponsors and retailers.

The event will be open to the public and free of charge. Upon arrival, participants will receive special Mall-O-Ween bags that will be used to collect candy and surprises from vendors.

To learn more, and for the mall map, visit shopwestfarms.com.