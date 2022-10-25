Connecticut Voters to Weigh in on Early Voting in November Election

This Election Day, Connecticut voters will decide whether or not the state should allow in-person early voting. Voters will consider a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would clear the way for early voting in the state.

Connecticut is one of a handful of states that does not offer in-person early voting.

"In 46 other states around this country, it is common place for people to vote early," said Scott Bates, deputy secretary of the State for Connecticut. "It is time that we join the rest of the country and make voting convenient for all of our citizens."

It is not clear how early voting would work in Connecticut or how many days of early voting would be offered.

"The details would be decided in the legislature, but when the people vote, if they vote to have early voting, they are going to get it. It's just a question of the legislature filling in the details," Bates said.

Former Secretary of the State Denise Merrill is leading a campaign in support of the referendum. She said that early voting is about expanding access.

"Think of someone who is working, for example, and can't take off in the middle of the day to go vote," Merrill said. "It's about giving every person who wants one the opportunity to come in and vote."

It's not the first time Connecticut voters will be asked to weigh in on early voting. A similar question was posed in 2014. The referendum failed.

"It was more comprehensive and very difficult to understand, I think. This one is real short and sweet. I think people should be able to understand this is about early voting only and I am hoping that helps," Merrill said.

Merrill also said that there was not enough public awareness at the time about the ballot question. She is hoping to raise awareness with her campaign.

While some candidates have expressed opposition, the issue did have bipartisan support in the stage legislature. 35 members of the Connecticut General Assembly voted against having the question on the ballot and 141 voted in favor.

Now, it is on voters to answer that question.

"Letting people know this is actually on the ballot, make sure you go all the way through the ballot to consider it," Bates said. "And vote either way you think is best."