CT's Highly Contested 5th District Race is Too Close to Call

In the 5th Congressional District, the highly contested race against Democrat Jahana Hayes and Republican George Logan is too close to call.

It's a race that could have a national impact. The incumbent, Hayes, and Logan are neck and neck in the polls.

NBC News has not yet declared a winner.

Hayes is running for a third term as she approaches the end of her fourth year as congresswoman.

Logan is an engineer by training, a former two-term state senator and a small business owner. He's hoping to bring change to the 5th Congressional District.

A Quinnipiac University poll shows that 48% of voters would like the Republican Party to win control of the house and 44% favor the Democratic Party. That's a change from an August poll, when only 43% favored Republican house control, and 47% favored Democratic control.

A Republican has not represented the state's 5th district since Nancy Johnson, who lost the seat in 2006.