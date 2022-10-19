State Working to Make Sure People Can Vote Safely on Election Day

State officials are working together to protect voter rights.

“The foundation of our democracy rests on the right to vote, and people should always know their right to vote is guaranteed by the full force of law,” said Deputy Secretary of the State Scott Bates.

A memo was sent out to local election and law enforcement officials detailing protections against voter intimidation.

“That could be someone interfering with your ballot, or trying to intimidate, tell you that you can’t vote for this person or that, or use bribery or coercive means,” Bates said.

Those actions are considered illegal, according to Bates.

Under Connecticut law, influencing an elector to refrain from voting is considered a Class D felony. Federal law also offers protection, under the title of Intimidation of Voters. Offenders can be fined or imprisoned.

On Election Day, Bates said if you see something, say something. Voters can report any form of interference to a poll worker or moderator.

“They have a lot of authority, moderators are chosen by your local registrars of voters, and they can call local law enforcement, but usually they can diffuse a situation by being on site,” Bates said.

Voters can also report any issues to the Connecticut State Elections Enforcement Commission or the Connecticut Secretary of the State.

“This is just a reminder to everyone that we are there for them,” Bates said.

Despite the warning, Bates said voter intimation is rare. State officials are looking forward to a smooth election.

“Every vote counts. On November 8, vote safely and confidently, and know that your voice will be heard," Attorney General William Tong said.