decision 2022

Final Push in Highly Competitive 5th District Race

By Matt Austin

NBC Connecticut

In the 5th Congressional District, voters will be able to weigh in on one of the most watched races in the state.

“I feel really good. Over the last week and a half, we’ve had volunteers from all over,” said Rep. Jahana Hayes, D – 5th District.

“I'm feeling great. You know, we've been working hard since we started in July of last year,” said George Logan, R – Candidate for 5th District.

Logan is looking to unseat the incumbent Hayes. The former teacher is being challenged by a former state senator.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I support raising the minimum wage, childcare, things like that. Those are things he voted against in the state legislature,” Hayes said.

“We want the country to go in a different direction. We want to focus on affordability issues, we want to focus on energy,” Logan said.

But there is one area both candidates agree on.

Local

Hartford 3 hours ago

Over a Dozen Displaced After Fire at Hartford Multi-Family Home

YMCA 3 hours ago

High School Senior Leads YMCA Program to Engage Young Girls in Chess

“As far as this race, look, it's been called a toss up in various polls,” Logan said.

 “It’s always tight. This is the 5th District,” Hayes said.

At least in 2018 and 2020, Hayes won with about 55% of the vote.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

decision 2022Election DayJahana HayesGeorge Loganfifth district
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us