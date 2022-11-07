Final Push in Highly Competitive 5th District Race

In the 5th Congressional District, voters will be able to weigh in on one of the most watched races in the state.

“I feel really good. Over the last week and a half, we’ve had volunteers from all over,” said Rep. Jahana Hayes, D – 5th District.

“I'm feeling great. You know, we've been working hard since we started in July of last year,” said George Logan, R – Candidate for 5th District.

Logan is looking to unseat the incumbent Hayes. The former teacher is being challenged by a former state senator.

“I support raising the minimum wage, childcare, things like that. Those are things he voted against in the state legislature,” Hayes said.

“We want the country to go in a different direction. We want to focus on affordability issues, we want to focus on energy,” Logan said.

But there is one area both candidates agree on.

“As far as this race, look, it's been called a toss up in various polls,” Logan said.

“It’s always tight. This is the 5th District,” Hayes said.

At least in 2018 and 2020, Hayes won with about 55% of the vote.