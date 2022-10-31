New Haven FBI Monitoring for Election-Related Crimes

The New Haven FBI said they have increased how they respond to election crimes and want the public to feel secure in casting their ballots next Tuesday.

“Americans have a right to expect fair, open and honest elections. It is the cornerstone of our democracy,” said David Sundberg, special agent in charge for the New Haven FBI Field Office.

Nearly 2.5 million Connecticut residents are registered to vote next week. The FBI said they’re working closely with local and state officials to monitor possible criminal activity.

The agency has assigned election crime coordinators nationwide, with two in the New Haven office.

“[They] maintain robust relationships with state and local officials responsible for conducting these elections,” Sundberg said.

While the agency hasn’t seen any increase in physical threats or allegations of criminal activity, they are constantly analyzing information to determine if there are any credible threats out there.

“The FBI takes all allegations of election-related violations of federal law very seriously,” Sundberg said.

The department also partners with the Secretary of the State’s Office.

“We work closely with law enforcement and cybersecurity officials at the federal, state and local levels all the time,” said Secretary of the State Mark Kohler. “And there’s a variety of things we do with them to ensure the elections are handled fairly and legally and transparently.”

He adds that voters should feel safe casting a ballot next Tuesday.

“I’m very confident that we’ll be able to have an election here in Connecticut and have it done in a way that people should feel safe and secure going to vote,” Kohler said.

If you have any concerns about possible election-related crimes, you should contact your local election office.

Federal crimes should be reported to the FBI as well. If you have concerns on Election Day, you can contact 1-866-SEEC-INFO (1-866-733-2463).