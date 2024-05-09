Waterbury

Man shot in Waterbury has life-threatening injuries: police

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon and said the victim has life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the intersection of Bishop and Bronson streets at 1 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting and found a crime scene, police said.

But before the officers got there, Saint Mary’s Hospital contacted police and said a man who’d been shot had arrived at the emergency room.

Police are investigating and they ask anyone with information to call the detective bureau at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us