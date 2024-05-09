Man shot in Waterbury has life-threatening injuries: police

Police are investigating a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon and said the victim has life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the intersection of Bishop and Bronson streets at 1 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting and found a crime scene, police said.

But before the officers got there, Saint Mary’s Hospital contacted police and said a man who’d been shot had arrived at the emergency room.

Police are investigating and they ask anyone with information to call the detective bureau at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.